New York State Police Find ‘Wonka Bars’ Laced With Drugs In Utica

In the Utica area of Schuyler New York, New York State Police didn't find a golden ticket inside Wonka Bars, they found edibles containing marijuana.

Or as the New York Post famously worded it: Some Oompa loompa doompety dope.

According to the New York State Police, State Police stopped a vehicle on the thruway in the town of Schuyler for a vehicle and traffic violation. Once they started interviewing the driver, they had probable cause to search the vehicle. The driver, Lindsay L. Miranda, 21, of Hudson, NY, was found to be in possession of approximately 400 pounds of various edibles containing THC/marijuana. Most of them were rewrapped inside candy wrappers.

An additional 2 pounds of marijuana and approximately $8,000 in cash was also seized during the search. Miranda was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Schuyler where he was charged with Criminal Possession of Marijuana 2th degree; a Class D Felony. "

He was arraigned before the Town of Schuyler Court and released on his own recognizance, to reappear on a later date.

Inside the box, officers found all sorts of Wonka Bars. Now, let's review. The movie/book introduced these candies to the world back in the 1970s. When is the last time you stopped inside a convenient store and found a Wonka Bar? Imagine trying to explain that to the officer. It totally seems like something Grandpa Joe from the movies would try and pull.