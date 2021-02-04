Here’s A Treat For the Dog Days of Winter

Normally to get me out of the house during the Winter months you would be barking up the wrong tree. Tonight, however, my girlfriend was telling me about dog sledding experiences here in New York. So I thought, doggonit, I'd give that a try.

With the restrictions that have come with the pandemic we have consistently tried to spend a lot of time outdoors. While she was researching fun things to do outside she saw something about the Lake George Winter Fest. That is when she "pawsed" to notice the Dog Sled Rides at Winterfest 2021.

First I should note that the Lake George Winter Carnival has been cancelled and left us "begging" for more. Lake George Area Winterfest is a new event while we await the return of the Carnival. Now let's "shed" some light on the dog sled rides.

According to LakeGeorgeAreaWinterfest.com the Dog Sled Experience is a fun one, offered by Thunder Mountain Dog Sleds. They take place on Mirror Lake, close by to the site of the first Olympic Dog Sled Demo, which took place at the first Lake Placid Olympics in 1932. The 10 minute rides cover approximately a 1/2 mile loop. That is "fur" sure a good introduction but I'd like to take it further.

I don't want to be kept on a leash so we found Run By Dogs at 277 Stagecoach Road in Sharon Springs, NY. Located on 102 acres, this is a 60 minute, musher guided, private experience. You will get to meet & greet the dogs while you learn to harness them. Following a historical and educational review you will head out on a 10 acre trail ride pulled by one of their teams.

Make your reservation HERE and dress warmly. These teams reach speeds up to 20mph on the trails. Teams that are used for sprinting can reach 30mph. If you are looking for other outdoor activities around the Capital Region and beyond here are some suggestions:

