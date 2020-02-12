Why Can’t Drivers Move Over

How hard is it for drivers to MOVE OVER!

A New York State Trooper is lucky to alive after a close call during a traffic stop.

The crash happened on February 10th on State Route 17 in the town of Rockland. A trooper was stepping out of his vehicle to issue a citation. He heard a radio transmission and shut the door to listen. Seconds later a driver crashed into the patrol car, pushing it into the stopped vehicle.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. He was treated and released. The person who struck the trooper’s vehicle was not injured nor was the operator of the vehicle that the trooper initially stopped.

If the radio transmission hadn't happened or came through seconds later, the crash could have been tragic.

If you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, MOVE OVER. If you can't move over, slow down.

It's that simple!