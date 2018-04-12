Whitesboro Police Department Mourns Death Of Officer

The Whitesboro Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers.

State Police held a news conference on Thursday to update the accident investigation.

34-year old Kevin Crossley was killed Wednesday night when his patrol car collided almost head-on with a pickup truck at the intersection of Oriskany Boulevard and Westmoreland Street.

The driver of the pickup, 26-year old Nicole Moshier-Harris of Whitesboro, was treated for a leg injury at a local hospital.

State Police Major Philip Rougeux says the investigation into the accident is still in its early stages.

Rougeux says there is no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. He says right now it simply looks like a "tragic accident."

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call State Police in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.

Officer Crossley was a full-time member of the Whitesboro Police Department and recently became a part-time member of the Whitestown PD.

Whitesboro Police Chief Dominick Hiffa says it was always Crossley's dream to be a police officer. Hiffa says Crossley did his job very well and will be missed.

Crossley was a 7-year veteran of the Whitesboro PD.