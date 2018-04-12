It's been estimated that Cambridge Analytica compromised the data of 87 million users, here is how to find out if you're among the millions.

On March 21, 2018, this statement came from the Facebook Newsroom :

...Protecting people’s information is the most important thing we do at Facebook. What happened with Cambridge Analytica was a breach of Facebook’s trust. More importantly, it was a breach of the trust people place in Facebook to protect their data when they share it...

Yes, Facebook is on a mission to gain out trust, and the way to do that is through transparency. That's what Mark Zuckerberg is attempting to do, but he has a difficult road ahead. The bottom line right now is we need to know if your data has been compromised .

The link we're providing you is from Facebook , and you need to use your Facebook account to access it and see your results. Can you trust them one more time?

The site will tell you if any of your Facebook friends have ever logged into "This Is Your Digital Life," the app Cambridge Analytica used to get at our data as per Facebook.

It's also easier now to manage the information we share with apps and websites by adjusting settings while we're logged into Facebook. It's also not a bad idea to get rid of the apps we're not using, or we don't trust.

Facebook plans on taking several steps to prevent any more platform abuse by doing the following: