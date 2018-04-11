We've seen them all over Central New York this time of year. Pushed into small sectors of parking lots. Gathered together like little mountains. And 2018 seems to be a banner year for Parking Lot Snow Piles.

Colder early spring temperatures combined with stubborn late-season snowfalls (or "Third Winter") have yielded more Spring Parking Lot Snow Piles than usual. The big questions: How long will they last? Where are the biggest and/or tallest piles?

Credit: Beth Coombs/TSM

The one above in the New Hartford Shopping Center appears to be seven or eight feet tall. I'm 6'2" for your frame of reference. Also for posterity: the picture was snapped by Beth April 10th.

Two things: (1) Let's see how long this pile lasts. The temperatures aren't expected to be REAL warm for a while yet. And, (2) can you beat this pile?

We'll be keeping track on Beth & Dave in the Morning on Lite 98.7 . Feel free to make predictions on when this pile will completely disappear. And feel free to send us YOUR pics of piles.

Maybe we'll even compile them and publish a coffee table book. "The Parking Lot Snow Piles of Central New York." Our version of "The Bridges of Madison County," minus Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep.

BONUS VIDEO: