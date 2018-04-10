Fleetwood Mac Ex-Members: Where Are They Now?

Throughout their history, Fleetwood Mac have had a difficult time keeping a lineup together for a prolonged period of time. While their most popular music was made with Stevie Nicks , Lindsey Buckingham , Christine McVie and band namesakes Mick Fleetwood and John McVie , Fleetwood Mac went through several guitarists and singers prior to Buckingham and Nicks' arrival in 1974, and their occasional departures led to others coming in and bringing something new to the table.

Already established as a blues group in the U.K., Fleetwood Mac were just starting to gain a foothold in the U.S. when they lost two of their guitarists, Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer, within a nine-month span in 1970 and 1971. A third guitar player, Danny Kirwan, was fired a year later. While Spencer's replacement, Bob Welch, had a productive three-year stint, neither of the two men brought in to fill Kirwan's shoes, Dave Walker and Bob Weston, lasted a year.

Stability, and massive success, finally arrived when Buckingham and Nicks signed on as 1974 came to a close. But 13 years later, Buckingham left the band, and Nicks followed suit four years later. The classic lineup reunited in the mid-90s, but after the tour that resulted in the live album The Dance , Christine McVie spent the next 16 years away on the sidelines. Buckingham's reported dismissal in April 2018 paved the way for two more men, Mike Campbell of the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House , to stand in his place.

In the gallery below, we take a look at the 11 men and one woman who are no longer members of Fleetwood Mac, and what they've done since leaving the band.