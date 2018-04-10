‘A Quiet Place’ Writers Have a Lot of Potential Sequel Ideas

With the roaring debut of A Quiet Place this past weekend, whispers of a sequel have found their way into the discourse. Without spoiling anything, the ending of the movie would seem to invite a “CHAPTER ONE” stinger attached to it before the credits begin to roll, and many think that Paramount would be silly not to capitalize on a movie that performed way above expectations. Writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, naturally, have plenty of unused ideas they could put into a potential sequel.

“It’s such a fun world,” Woods told Fandango when asked about the possibility of more movies. “There are so many things you could do.” His partner Beck was also enthusiastic about their ideas, but didn’t make it seem like a sequel was something the two had really thought that much about.

There are so many discarded set pieces, too, just hiding out on Word documents on our computer. So, yeah, there are certainly so many stories you could tell. It’s just really, at the end of the day, who are the characters in this and what does this situation mean to that dynamic?

Again, without spoiling anything, a few scenes and the killer ending of A Quiet Place do suggest that there’s plenty more of this story to be told. We as a moviegoing society have become so used to post-credits stingers and endings that leave room for more that something like the final scene of A Quiet Place would seem to introduce a new chapter of the story. But I’d rather it be left as a really good, fun ending than entertain the possibility of running the franchise into the ground. The writers, Paramount, and John Krasinski don’t seem to have had any talks about sequels yet, so there’s equal possibility that they’ll take this victory and choose to move on to other stuff.