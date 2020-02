On our Marriott Facebook Live Segment this week, Chris Onorato, Eric Hannmann and I discussed what the heck is going on with Tom Brady, where he will ultimately end up and what the process may look like as he looks like he will hit free agency. Check it out below!

Big Board Sports is expanding to 3 hours starting this Monday, 10 am to 1 pm on 104.5 the Team and the free 104.5 the Team app!