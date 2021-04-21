Have an Adventure at Adirondack Cabin Where Mark Twain Spent Hours Writing Stories

There's a cabin in the Adirondacks where Mark Twain spent a summer in 1901 writing his famous stories. For the first time in more than 100 years, you can stay there too.

Sam Clemons, Mark Twain's real name, stayed in a cabin on the shore of Saranac Lake from June until October in 1901, writing a number of stories including A Double Barreled Detective Story. While he did not return, he did say "it has been a paradise to us all summer."

That same paradise cabin is now available for rent for the first time in over a century. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to have an adventure on the shore of Saranac Lake in the shadow of Mark Twain.

The Mark Twain Camp provides an unparalleled vacation location with a swimming area and canoes providing recreational opportunities without having to leave the property. The lake has many wonderful spots for exploring, fishing, picnicking, or just relaxing. It has a wonderful sense of remoteness but is only 2 miles from Saranac Lake.

Credit - Jack via Airbnb

While you're there, stop by the Mark Twain Mapleworks, a sugarhouse on the shores of Ampersand Bay and part of the same complex where Mark Twain stayed. Appropriate since Twain once said he missed clear maple syrup while touring Europe in the late 1870s.

The camp has 4 bedrooms and is booked on a weekly basis. Shorter stays are considered depending on availability. You can reserve your vacation at Airbnb. You can also check out a 360 view from the porch where Twain once sat collecting his thoughts.

Mark Twain passed away on this day, April 21, 1910 at the age of 74. But his memory and stories are still alive today.

