Where Did They Get These Badass Band Names?

Have you ever wondered how some of your favorite bands got their name? If I were in a band I would want our name to be badass. Something like 'Karolyi'! Here are 5 band names and how they came about.

Aerosmith

As the bad boys from Boston were coming together in the early 70's they were living in an apartment at 1325 Commonwealth Avenue. This is where Steven Tyler wrote 'Dream On' and much of the first album. This is also where the band name came to be. Drummer Joey Kramer recalls listening to the Harry Nilsson album 'Aerial Ballet'. In school he started writing 'aerosmith' on his notebooks. Pitched it to the band and it stuck.

Harry Nilsson 'Aerial Ballet' - RCA Victor

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

Even the greats don't get it right the first time. Or the second time. Bob Seger started with 'The Last Heard' and that was followed by the Bob Seger System. How did they arrive at the Silver Bullet Band? Seger explained to David Letterman, the band couldn't make up their minds. When their manager issued their first paychecks they were made out to the Silver Bullet Band. He was tired of the debate and ended it by naming them.

Black Sabbath

Originally called Earth, according to blacksabbath.com, the 'new' name comes from the 1963 Boris Karloff film Black Sabbath. Bassist Geezer freaked out while dabbling in the goth world when he saw what he believed to be a figure from the dark side at the foot of his bed one night. Ozzy wrote a song about the experience, entitling it “Black Sabbath” after the movie.

'Black Sabbath' Boris Karloff

Photo - Amazon.com

Led Zeppelin

When The Yardbirds were coming to an end guitarist Jimmy Page wanted to keep going so he formed The New Yardbirds with Robert Plant, John Bonham and John Paul Jones. According to Led Zeppelin Biography, Keith Moon of The Who joked that this band 'will go over like a lead zeppelin'. Page was inspired but changed the spelling to Led Zeppelin to ensure people would pronounce it correctly.

K & K Ulf Kruger OHG, Getty Images

Ramones

According to Rolling Stone, the band got their name from Sir Paul McCartney. Apparently, for a very brief time, when Paul was in the Silver Beatles he went by the name Paul Ramon. He also used that name to check into hotels.

I liked it because I thought it was ridiculous. The Ramones? That’s absurd! We all started calling ourselves Ramones because it was just a fun thing to do. There were times we were pretty lighthearted when we were putting this together. - Tommy Ramone

