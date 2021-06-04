Explore This NY Ghost Town That Was Abandoned Twice

Did you know there is a ghost town in the Adirondack Mountains that was once a thriving mining town but was abandoned...not once, but twice?

The town of Tahawus was founded in the 1920s after iron ore was found. Unfortunately, like a lot of mining towns, it didn't have huge success and it was abandoned. Then years later it was found that the town sat on a huge deposit of ore needed to make titanium. So, they moved the town and opened a mining operation again. It also failed years later.

Tahawus is unique because it was moved and abandoned twice, but it also has a connection to President Teddy Roosevelt. Check out the amazing pictures of this abandoned mining town that you can visit right here in Upstate New York.

New York Ghost Town Of Tahawus Was Abandoned Not One...But Twice

