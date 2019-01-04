When Will CNY Get Next Significant Snowfall?

Looks like January could be a dud as far as notable snow accumulation in Central New York.

Rain is moving into CNY tomorrow (1-5-19) and we'll see some light freezing rain over the weekend. The National Weather Service ( NWS ) out of Binghamton is calling for a wintry mix late Monday into early Tuesday, potentially impacting travel, but what about some decent snow accumulation?

Mark Wysocki, New York state climatologist and an atmospheric sciences professor at Cornell University tells Syracuse.com :

“I’m afraid it may not turn out to be a very nice January for snow... don’t see anything on the horizon for at least the next couple of weeks in terms of anything major.”

The one-month outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows no major precipitation in CNY.

Paul Pastelok, a meteorologist with Accuweather tells Syracuse.com “ There are a couple systems in January that could produce a little bit of snow...It may be just colder with flurries getting into February, not heavy accumulating snow. "

NWS has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for CNY:

Today and Tonight:

After a dry day, rain will move into the region after midnight tonight into Saturday morning. Temperatures may be cold enough at first for brief light freezing rain, mainly for higher elevations of the Twin Tiers to Catskills with much lower chances towards the New York Thruway. Slick spots could occur on untreated roads.

Saturday through Thursday:

Another system could bring a wintry mix to the region late Monday into early Tuesday, potentially impacting travel. Monitor the forecast as details become clearer the next few days.

Extended Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: A chance of rain or freezing rain before 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday: A chance of snow after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Snow likely before 1 am, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely before 1 pm, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.



Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.



Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.



Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.



Download the Eagle App You’ll receive local alerts, weather reports and more with push notifications.

