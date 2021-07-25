What’s The Scoop With Papa Rick’s Snack Shack in Rome?

Over the weekend, we've had listeners reaching out to us asking what the scoop was with Papa Rick's Snack Shack in Rome. We've finally found the answer.

For Sale signs have been in the front yard of the property, located at 2005 North Madison Street in Rome. The owner took to the business' Facebook page the afternoon of July 25 to give an explanation - they may be closing their doors:

First, let me put your mind at ease by letting you all know we’ll at the very least be here until October. Our fate after that is unknown. We own our business but we rent our building from a third party. The owners that we pay rent to have decided to sell for their own personal reasons. We fully planned on going another few years, unfortunately that may not be an option.

Papa Rick’s Snack Shack is a family-operated business that is owned by Rome firefighter Rick Tharrett. The season typically runs from mid-April to mid-October.

Although the post made it clear that no final decision has been made, members of the community are already expressing how much of a loss the closure will be. Comments on the Facebook announcement show just how much of a staple Papa Rick's Snack Shack was to the residents of Rome and beyond.

"It would be such a loss. I love your little business!"

"Sad, but best wishes for your futures. You will be missed."

"Totally sad!!!!"

There may be a bit of good news here, however. There was a comment left on the original post by the owner that might be a bit of a light in a dark situation:

There’s still a glimmer of hope. If it doesn’t sell over the winter we may decide to try to squeeze in another season.

Papa Rick's Snack Shack is open Monday through Saturday 11AM to 11PM and Sunday 11AM to 10PM. Go show your support.

