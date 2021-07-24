See Inside A Million Dollar Home For Sale In Old Forge

If you dream has been to own a beautiful home in the Adirondacks, look no further than this home up for sale in Old Forge for $1.5 million dollars.

Take a look at 'Camp Bear Claw' located at 115 Woodland Drive in Old Forge. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms, a sunroom, pantry, separate washer/dryer area with storage and sink, and a open living room and kitchen area. The best part, that area overlooks the landscaping and backyard.

The home is currently on the market with Sotheby's International Realty for $1,599,000:

Boasting stone countertops, tile showers, log interior, & a wrap-around log deck with 'lean-to' area that leads from the master bedroom. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and one bathroom with dual loft spaces that overlook 151' of waterfrontage on the Twin Pond Outlet that leads into the Fulton Chain of Lakes.

Along with the beautiful views, you'll see a finished walkout basement with a bonus room, full bathroom, closet area for snowmobile gear, double sided stone fireplace, bar area, and radiant floor heating. The garage is heated as well with a 3 Bed bunkhouse & deck above.

Enjoy 4.40 Acres of wooded privacy from neighbors, yet close enough to walk to the village of Old Forge. Owner has a 20' I/O that they keep & navigate to the Fulton chain from their dock. Turn-key!"

Realtor.com estimates the monthly payments at $6,477. Can you swing that? You can learn more online here. If you've always been into camping, boating, sledding, swimming, this home could be for you if you have the wallet.