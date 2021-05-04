Star Wars Day – May The Fourth Be With You

Most of us by now, know that May 4th is "Star Wars" Day" but did you know that Darth Vadar was Superman's personal trainer. It's true and I'll reveal the answer at the end of this story.

Star Wars Movie Marathon On TBS

If your looking for a good excuse to be lazy today or looking for something to do on this wet and rainy day, it's Star Wars to the rescue. TBS had made today an annual tradition like Christmas Story on Christmas Eve by showing Star Wars movies throughout the day.

The Star Wars movie marathon began this morning at 4:53 a.m with Star Wars: The Phantom Menance. It continues throughout the day with Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi beginning at 7:34 p.m., go here to see when your favorite Star Wars movie will be shown.

May the 4th begins a month of Star Wars celebrations including George Lucas's birthday on May 14th. The live-action movies of the Star Wars saga debuted in May with the original Star Wars coming out on May 25th, 1977.

On May 4th, 1979, Margaret Thatcher was elected Britain's first female Prime Minister. Her party had an ad in the newspaper that read: "May the fourth be with you, Maggie, Congratulations."

May the 4th be with you as we celebrate a day for people who love Star Wars as they complain about the stuff they revile about it... I'm thinking Jar Jar Binks here.

Darth Vadar Was Superman's Personal Trainer

It's true...kind of. David Prowse is the guy who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy and he was a weightlifting champion. Prowse also helped Christopher Reeve get ready for his role in Superman. Now you know how Darth Vader was Superman's personal trainer.

Enjoy your day and May The Fourth Be With You. If you really want to mess with a Star Wars fan, tell them to "live long and prosper."

