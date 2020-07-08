Water Safari Opening Calypso’s Cove, Water Park Still Closed

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is a huge part of summer for Central New York. The water park, just an hour from Utica, is opening Calypso's Cove - but the water park itself is still closed.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari has been closed under New York's COVID-19 shutdown. The park had hoped to open in late June, but in spite of extensive planning and precautions, New York State still has not approved their re-opening. That the bad news.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The good news is that Calypso's Cove, the amusement park portion of Water Safari, will be reopening July 9th to visitors, with some restrictions.

The park says they're focused on:

Continuing to provide exceptional service and safety for our guests Ensuring the safety of our team members Supporting local & community efforts to limit the spread and impact of COVID-19

Calypso's Cove offers all sorts of family fun including mini golf, bumper cars, and a zip line - just to name a few. You can get your tickets HERE.

When will Water Safari open? Unfortunately, we still don't know. In a statement on their Facebook page, they says they're still waiting to hear from NYS:

"We are still delayed in opening the Enchanted Forest Water Safari per NYS. We have had no communication yet from the state on when we will be allowed to reopen. Rest assured we are prepared and ready to open as soon as we can! Thank you for your patience as we navigate these waters in hopes that we can open very soon."

Hopefully, Water Safari will be able to open soon - and all of us will get to experience their three new rides.