The wait is over. You can finally get wet at Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge.

The top-rated water park in New York and 4th best in the U.S., which was closed to visitors in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is back open. Water Safari welcomed guests on Friday, June 18 for the 2021 season.

Enjoy non-stop fun on over 50 rides and attractions including 3 new rides that were supposed to debut in 2020.

Killermanjaro's Revenge

Killermanjaro's Revenge is a 200-foot slide that begins with a drop launchpad. It replaced the old Killermanjaro ride.

Credit - Enchanted Forest Water Safari

Mamba Strike

Speed down the Mamba Strike is a 285-foot slide with loops and a drop launch pad.

Credit - Enchanted Forest Water Safari

Serengeti Stampede

Race your friends on the Serengeti Stampede, a 4 lane, 300-foot mat slide with loops. The new ride replaced Serengeti Surf Hill.

Credit - Enchanted Forest Water Safari

COVID Regulations

Reservations are not required. If you're fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask while at the park and you don't have to show any proof of vaccination.

If you're not vaccinated, masks are required, but only in certain areas of the park. Face coverings can not be worn on any slides or water attraction in compliance with water safety best practices. You can also take off masks while transitioning to and from water attractions while waiting in water attraction queue lines, or while seated socially distanced from others.

For park hours, tickets, COVID questions, and ride details visit Watersafari.com.

