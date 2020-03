A water main leak in Downtown Utica has led to the closure of a portion of State Street.

State Street between Lafayette and the Route 5/8/12 northbound ramp will be closed until further notice as the leak is being addressed.

The road may be closed longer than normal as the leak caused a massive sink hold in the road.

The State DOT is urging motorists to use caution in that area and to always drive careful in work zones.