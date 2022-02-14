Newburgh Firefighters Save Dog Stuck on Frozen Hudson River

In the prime spring, summer, and fall months the Hudson River can be absolutely gorgeous. It can be beautiful during the winter months too, but it does present some danger too.

Over the weekend, a dog in Orange County needed some rescuing after finding itself stuck on the frozen Hudson River.

Assistant Chief, Timothy Dexter, of the City of Newburgh Fire Department shared on social media that Lilly the Dog needed a little assistance. In the post, he shares that the City of Newburgh fire department received a call around 1:15 on Friday, February 11th, 2022. He continues:

Truck 1 responded to the Washington St boat launch for a report of a dog stuck out on the ice. After several attempts to retrieve the dog from the shore were unsuccessful, members entered the water in Ice Rescue suits and rescued Lilly the dog. She was quickly reunited with her family without injury.

Thankfully, Lilly made it home without injury. Watch below as City of Newburgh Firefighters work to get Lilly to safety:

Taking your 4-legged friend out for a winter adventure could be dangerous. Remember to always leash your pup and keep them close by. Last week, a dog lost its life after it slipped and fell at Kaaterskill Falls in Hunter New York.

Back in January, a dog needed to be rescued from a cliff in Ulster County after getting away from its owner.

When it comes to pet safety while hiking, ScenicHudson.org created a fantastic preparation list. They break down, what you should pack, what you should consider, and what could possibly happen while hiking with your dog.

City of Newburgh Firefighters Save Dog on Frozen Hudson River Lilly, the dog needed a little help from Truck 1 and the City of Newburgh Fire Department back on February 11th. Thankfully, she was returned to her owners without injury. Round of ap-PAWS for the City of Newburgh Fire Department for their quick response and heroic efforts.

Safely Navigate Hudson Valley Hiking Trails this Winter with these 10 Items Just because there's snow on the ground doesn't mean you can't hit the Hudson Valley trails. Here's what you'll need to stay safe and warm when you get out there on your next winter weather hike.