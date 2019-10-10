During an average week, New York Forest Rangers perform about 7 Wilderness Rescues across the state. From locating lost hikers and leading them back to a trail, to using a litter to bring someone back to a trailhead with a leg injury. Check out this video of a Hudson Valley rescue requiring a helicopter and several agencies.

A woman fell 60 feet into a crevasse at Minnewaska State Park suffering back and ankle injuries. Forest Rangers Mark Brand and Howard Kreft responded to the scene to remove the woman from the crevasse and stabilize her injuries. Meanwhile, Ranger Kevin Slade joined State Police Tech's Jim Leeder and John Bernardiniand in operating the helicopter and it's hoist to rescue the woman from the cliff face of Gertrude's Nose trail.

