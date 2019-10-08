Hannaford Recalls White American Cheese

Hannaford, the Maine-based supermarket chain with five stores in the Mohawk Valley, has issued a recall on deli-bought white American cheese, according to reports from the Utica Observer-Dispatch, TV stations in Maine (WMTW and WCSH), and one in Albany, New York (WNYT).

The reports did not specify how many or which of the nearly 200 Hannaford locations in the northeast might be affected. The reports claim the supermarket chain says their white American cheese might contain metal fragments. This warning would impact cheese produced for Hannaford in the last 30 days, dating to September 8. Click the button bar below for the official recall information from the grocer's website:

No illnesses or injuries have been reported. Hannaford says customers should bring the cheese back to the store for a full refund.