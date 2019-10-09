Rome Woman Arrested For Allegedly Neglecting German Shepherd
The newly passed animal abuse registry may have one of its first registrants.
State Police responded to an address on Andregg Drive in the Town of Lee for a report of an abandonded dog.
According to police, Troopers arrived and discovered a black and tan German Shepherd in the garage with signs of malnourishment.
The dog was transported to Rome Animal Hospital and was treated for chronic malnourishment.
State Police arrested 29-year-old Alycia Clark of Rome on several alleged Ag and Market Animal Cruelty charges including Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance and Failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal.