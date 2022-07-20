Wanted: Police Say Local Man Was a “No Show” at Sentencing

Police say a man who might be living in the Utica or Herkimer area is wanted by authorities after they say he failed to appear for his sentencing in regards to two convictions.

29-year-Thomas J. Wall, who according to Oneida County Sheriff's Investigator Sahid Karcic, might be living in the Utica or Herkimer area, didn't show for sentencing on two convictions earlier in July. Wall is wanted on two bench warrants issued by Judge R. L. Bauer in Oneida County Court, Karcic said.

The first warrant is related to charges of Burglary 2nd (Felony), Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor), and the second warrant involves a charge of Grand Larceny 4th (Felony). In both cases, Karcic says that Wall has also failed to cooperate with Probation in regards to the pre-sentence investigation.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Name: Thomas J. Wall

White Male, 29 years of age,

Height: 5’4,

Weight: approx., 155 pounds

Brown Hair and Blue eyes.

Warrant/Details

2 Bench Warrants:

Bench Warrant #1:

Court: Oneida County Court

Charges: Burglary 2nd (F), Petit Larceny (M)

Judge: R. L. Bauer

Signed: 07/18/2022

On July 18th 2022, Wall failed to show up to court for sentencing. Wall has also failed to cooperate with Probation in regards to the pre-sentence investigation.

Bench Warrant #2:

Court: Oneida County Court

Charge: Grand Larceny 4th (F)

Judge: R. L. Bauer

Signed: 7/18/2022

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Wall, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

