Walmart Set To Test New Service Called Walmart+

In a bid to battle Amazon for online shoppers, Walmart announced they are testing a new program called Walmart+ to compete with Amazon Prime.

According to pymnts.com, Walmart could begin testing the new service in just a couple of weeks.

Walmart could start testing the new program as soon as March. The news was first reported by Vox, and while a Walmart spokesperson confirmed the new initiative was called Walmart+, they didn’t offer any further details. The new membership program reportedly may include an option where customers could place orders through text. According to reports, no fee amount has yet been set for the subscription service.

Currently, an Amazon Prime membership costs $119 per year.