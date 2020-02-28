My heart! New York State Police helped celebrate a special birthday with a little girl battling cancer.

Rose Ramirez's 5th birthday celebration was an unforgettable experience. She got to enjoy it with members of the New York State Police department. "Thank you Rose for allowing us to share it with you."

Photo Credit - NYSP

There were balloon. Lots and lots of balloons.

Photo Credit - NYSP

What's a birthday without gifts.

Photo Credit - NYSP

Rose is the daughter of a Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant who is in New York, undergoing cancer treatments for Stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Happy birthday Rose. May you stay strong and get everything you wish for on your birthday including a day when you can say you're cancer free.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app