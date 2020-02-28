Central New York First Responder Saves Her Sister’s Life

Who says you can't do it all!? This weeks First Responder Friday honoree is here to show you, YOU CAN! Kerry Rice was nominated by her sister Jenny, who shared an amazing story that will bond the two for life.

Jenny Hanmer had a medical emergency this past year and her sister was the first on the scene. "I just remember being so scared until I saw her face," said Hanmer. "She is my little sister and all I kept asking her was am I going to die."

Rice was faced with the harsh reality of having to save her baby sister, but did what she had to do, keeping her sister calm while making sure she was getting the correct care and attention she needed. "She was able to be with me the whole time until my husband arrived and made sure I had all the care I needed," said Hanmer.

Rice is a paramedic at Southern Madison County Ambulance Corps and a volunteer fire fighter. "She lives right across the street from the fire department and goes whenever the whistle blows. She is a person you can count on when it come to emergencies."

In addition to helping others, Rice is a mom, raising 3 children, all while battling severe Lupus. Can you say GIRL BOSS? "I am proud of all she does and blessed to have her as my little sister."

We want to thank Kerry, and all of the brave responders who put their lives at risk each and everyday to help others.

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officers, military, rescuers or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday,' presented by Martin, Harding & Mazzotti.

We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.