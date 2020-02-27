Dunkin’s New Menu Item is a Bag of Bacon

Is bacon the new French fry? Dunkin' has finally given us what we really wanted this entire time.Yes, it's a bag of crispy bacon.

America runs on Dunkin'. We love our coffee and it's no secret that America also loves bacon too. We love bacon so much that Dunkin' has even turned it into a snack.

Dunkin' introduced their newest addition to their menu called Snackin' Bacon.

Dunkin Donuts

It's available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. Each order comes with 8 and a half slices of crispy greatness and they're covered in sweet black pepper seasoning.

