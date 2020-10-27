Walmart Extending Shopping Hours After Shortening Due to COVID

Walmart is announcing they plan to extend the time stores are open after cutting back times amid the COVID pandemic, including stores in Utica and Rome.

The company announced beginning November 14th, stores will be open from 7am until 11pm. Walmart says this should help disperse traffic throughout the day.

Walmart is taking other steps to help shoppers. In a press release, Walmart says they're preparing differently for Thanksgiving this year.

"With more customers planning for smaller groups, we anticipate a higher preference for smaller turkeys. As always, we’ll have plenty of whole turkeys, but this year, we’ve increased our assortment of bone-in and boneless turkey breasts by 20-30% in stores across the country."

Stores are preparing for customers to start stocking up for Thanksgiving earlier than ever as well. "It's no longer about catering to a single peak the weekend before Thanksgiving. This year, Walmart customers can take advantage of everyday low prices on a range of turkeys beginning earlier in the season on November 2."

Walmart has already done away with the single entrance and exit and one-way aisles in their Central New York stores.

Currently, the Walmart stores in New Hartford, Utica, Rome, and Herkimer are open until 10pm. The new hours will add an additional shopping hour at night. There is no word as to when or whether Central New York Walmarts will return to being open 24 hours a day as they were pre-pandemic.