AC/DC Unveil ‘Shot in the Dark’ Music Video

AC/DC have unveiled the music video for their latest single “Shot in the Dark.”

The video finds the newly reunited band performing on a dark soundstage with a polished floor and in front of a neon red version of their famous logo. "You couldn't see a fucking thing, because everything was black," explained singer Brian Johnson in an interview that aired before the clip premiered. "It was like black water. I felt sorry for the guys who had to brush it down after every take."

“Shot in the Dark” was released on Oct. 7, marking the first original material from AC/DC in six years. The track was constructed around an idea that rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young helped create before his death in 2017. You can watch the new video below.

“It was pretty much written a while back,” Angus Young, Malcolm’s brother and the lead guitarist of AC/DC, explained in an exclusive interview with UCR. “All of the tracks that we’ve got on the album were written by me and Malcolm. A lot of them were ideas we had that we knew were good AC/DC ideas at the time. But we just never got around to getting them on record.”

“Shot in the Dark” offers fans their first taste of AC/DC’s upcoming album Power Up. Rumors about the band working on the follow-up to 2014's Rock or Bust began to swirl in August 2018, when guitarists Angus and Stevie Young, singer Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd were spotted at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has brought live music to a halt, the reassembled group admitted it would love to tour behind the new LP once it's safe again to do so. Power Up will be released on Nov. 13 and is available for pre-order now.