Get Free Beer Gear With New York Breweries App

As the saying goes, "there's an app for that." While the New York State Craft Beer App has been around for awhile, a new feature can earn you free beer gear.

The Empire State Trail and Canal Corporation combined with the New York State Brewers Association to create the new Empire State Trail Brewery Passport. It's another part of the state's plan to create tourism along the 750 mile trail and canal system.

A new website and new passport program are made available through the existing New York Craft Beer App. It will highlight the 200 breweries within 10 miles of the Empire State Trail. The more establishments you visit, the more points you earn. The more points you earn, the nicer "beer gear" you can get. Here are some of the App's features.

2 passport programs – earn cool rewards and swag.

Find breweries near you with the click on a button.

Map of every brewery in NYS – the only app with this feature.

NEW Clean Lines Map: Find the cleanest draft lines near you.

Up to date brewery info including hours of operation, events, and beers on tap.

Organize your own brewery tours by region.

Beer and brewery rating system.

Craft beer educational tools and style guide.

Label scanning tool for beer style suggestions.

Photo booth and social media connect.

Each app download helps the state's Brewer's Association. Here are the items you can earn, and more info on the app.

