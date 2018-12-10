Volunteer Firefighter in Rome is a Holiday Hero

A volunteer firefighter in central New York is a Holiday Hero .

Adam Brement of Rome has always put the needs of others before his own. His lifelong dream is to become a member of the local fire department. Until that dream comes true he volunteers and continues to give back and save lives....as an EMT, a Sheriff and currently an airport firefighter. But it was the life of his wife that was his biggest save.

"He saved me from a deep depression after the lose of our first child," says Dina. "It was not easy for him either but he focused on me and my needs. Without him, I might not have had the energy and will to continue."

Continue she did and today Dina and Adam have two beautiful children. "He pulls me out of the darkness everyday while also helping so many others. Words can not express how lucky we all are to have him to fight for us all."

Adam is a Holiday Hero and we're sending him to see Blake Shelton's Friends & Heroes tour in Albany March 23rd. "Tickets or no tickets, I have already won," says Dina.

Know a holiday hero who deserves to be recognized? Let us know below.