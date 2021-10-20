Upstate New Yorker Battles On The Voice And Hits Some Stiff Competition

Jack Rogan had a lot of people in New York state rooting him when he went into battle. He wowed the judges solo, how did he do with some competition?

This season of the voice seems to be absolutely stacked. Initially, in the try-out round, Jack did an amazing job impressing the judges. Ultimately, he chose to be on team John Legend. When he first sang The Animals "House of The Rising Sun" both John Legend and Kelly Clarkson were amazed, while Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton chose not to turn their seats around. Both had made mention about how emotional and heartbreaking his voice is though, in music that is a huge compliment.

Fast forward to this past Monday night. With so many performers hitting the way they are, how would Jack perform outside his comfort zone? He had to do that with Taylor Swift's song "Cardigan". A song that vocally has a lot of highs and lows, Jack does incredible with the lows. In the video above, Jack did seem to impress at first, then Sabrina Dias began her portion of the song.

When Sabrina hit a certain note, Kelly Clarkson said "I love her tone". Seemingly none of the other judges were making any remarks about Jack though. Until the end.

Jack, man, that tone, that voice you have, it truly is really special. When you got up to that high stuff, that was emotional to me. It felt like you were giving it every single thing you had - Blake Shelton/The Voice

Does Jack Rogan Stay or Go?

This was a sentiment all of the judges certainly shared, including John Legend. Ultimately, the team thought Sabrina did a little better and so did Legend. Sadly, this sends Jack Rogan home. No steals were attempted.

There is no way this can be the end of the road for Jack. With how much he enjoys singing and the fact he really never performed prior to the voice, it wouldn't be shocking to see him carve his own path on his own in the coming years.

6 Other Upstate New Yorkers Who've Appeared On The Voice

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year