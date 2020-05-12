Vodka Riggies Recipes That People Are Sharing On Reddit

In Central New York, we know a thing or two about our vodka chicken riggies. Do you have one recipe you always use? Or, are you looking for a new recipe?

On the r/Utica subreddit, the question was asked about vodka riggies. The poster, named u/mikes2123, wants to try our Central New York dish. They have asked on the board for some simple recipes to follow.

Here's what Reddit shared:

Recipe 1

Ingredients- 4 Tbsp butter 2 ½ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into bite size pieces 8 oz pkg mushrooms, sliced 1 medium green pepper, chopped 1 medium hot pepper, chopped (optional) 1 medium onion, chopped 2 cups water 2 tsp chicken bouillon OR 2 cubes 1 cup tomato sauce ½ pint heavy cream 1 tsp paprika 1 tsp parsley ¼ tsp salt ¼ tsp black pepper ½ cup black olives 2 Tbsp cornstarch 1 lb rigatoni, cooked & drained

Directions- In a large pot, melt butter and add chicken. Cook over medium heat until tender. Add mushrooms and cook 5 minutes. Add peppers and onions and continue cooking until soft, about 5-7 minutes. Add water, bouillon, sauce, heavy cream and spices. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add olives and simmer 5 minutes more.

In a small bowl, mix cornstarch with 2 Tbsp water until it dissolves. Add to the sauce, stirring continuously until it thickens. When thickened, mix sauce with rigatoni together in deep bowl and serve immediately. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Recipe 2

Ingredients- 1 stick of butter and 2 Tbsp boneless chicken breast cut up into small pieces (like stew size) flour the chicken pieces. 1 lg onion chopped 1 can of chicken broth 1 can of mushrooms chopped 1 sm can of tomato sauce ¼ cup of cooking sherry 1 small container of heavy cream 1 small can black olives chopped Fresh sweet peppers and red hot peppers (usually cherry peppers ) chopped 1 big sweet 2 or 3 hot chopped depends on how spicy you want. 1 lb of rigatoni

Directions- Melt the butter with the onions. Add floured chicken pieces cook till done. Add 1 can of chicken broth, peppers small can of tomatoes sauce mushrooms, olives cooking sherry cook 20 minutes. Mix well. Add heavy cream stir until slightly thickened. Add cooked rigatoni. Enjoy

Recipe 3

Directions- Cut a large red onion crosswise into rings. Heat them slowly with about a half a stick of butter until they soften up. Add about a cup of vodka and then let it cook down for a minute or so. Add 64oz of your favorite crushed tomato. Simmer until the flavors blend nicely. Bring to a boil. Turn off the heat then add a pint of heavy cream. Serve over al dente riggies or other pasta of your choice.