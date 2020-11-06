Visit a Christmas Wonderland Filled with Over 30 Themed Trees in Syracuse

Looking for some decorating inspiration or simply want to take in a Christmas vibe? Check out this amazing display of totally themed trees, just a short drive from Utica.

No matter how long you live somewhere, you'll always make new discoveries. We had no idea this incredible market existed, but now that we've seen what Chuck Hafner's Farmers Market puts together for Christmas - we had to share.

Chuck Hafner's is a 65,000 square foot market and plant nursery, where you can find local products, fruits and vegetables, and thousands of perennials and annuals. They've also got a huge Christmas tree farm.

For the holidays, they open their "Christmas Room" and fill it with 35 jaw-dropping themed Christmas trees - decorated in food themes, color themes, GNOME trees, and even musical themes - you have to see them to really appreciate them.

Each tree is designed and decorated by a Hafner's employee. You can tell they really get into their jobs here.

The 2,500 square foot wonderland features everything you need to make your Christmas special - hand-painted ornaments, tabletop decorations, garlands, wreaths, and more.

Hafner's is also well-known for their extensive poinsettia selection - and were even featured on the news. You can cut your own tree there, as well as choose from fresh wreaths and garlands.

Hafner's current hours are 9am – 5pm, Monday – Saturday, and 9 am – 4 pm Sunday. They're located at 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. You can also find them online at chuckhafner.com