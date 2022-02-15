New York Trees Figured Out A Way To Share The Love For Valentines Day

Well, love was sure in the air for our coniferous and deciduous friends in New York on Valentine's day. In fact, all year.

When it comes to trees, it must be hard to be single. Alone in the forest with nobody to hold. Freddy Mercury once said "could anybody find me, somebody, to love", maybe he was talking about the trees. All jokes aside, there are some trees that by happenstance were actually able to have another tree to hold.

Have You Heard of Inosculation?

NYS DEC via Facebook NYS DEC via Facebook loading...

inosculate - to unite by openings, as arteries in anastomosis.- Dictionairy.com

Basically, it means trees are to unite intimately. That is another form of the definition straight from Dictionairy.com.

NYS DEC via Facebook NYS DEC via Facebook loading...

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, or NYS DEC, this is quite a rare sight. But, the phenomenon is possible as seen through the pictures here. The trees will from a variety of factors join together and over time, they will start to bond so much that they form one.

Have You Ever Spotted This Phenomenon?

NYS DEC via Facebook NYS DEC via Facebook loading...

The two trees above have grown so much so together that the bark has started to intertwine in the middle. Truly, it is a fascinating sight and one here in New York that we can see with a simple walk through the woods. While rare, odds are you've more than likely seen this with your own two eyes before. Now, you know even more about it thanks to the NYS DEC.

