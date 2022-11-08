If you're looking for an artificial tree for the holidays this year, look no further than the largest Christmas Wonderland in Central New York. You might even find a gift or two for a few people on your shopping list.

Take the hassle out of the holidays this year with a Christmas tree that's not only decorated already but is the perfect fit for you. Chuck Hafner’s Farm Market has artificial trees spread over 25,000 square feet with Syracuse’s largest selection of Christmas decorations in between. If you can't find what you're looking for, it's probably not available.

Deck the Halls

Stroll through the endless decorations for everything you need to deck the halls this holiday season. Or choose a fully decorated tree from the more than 30 individually-themed trees that are on display to inspire you. Each tree features the latest trends in Christmas decor. From traditional to contemporary, there's something for everyone, including the holiday Grinch. You know who you are.

The planning for our Christmas store begins in early January each year when our buyers visit shows to see the latest artificial trees, decorations, ornaments, and more. The process continues throughout the year as our design team puts together the concepts for each one of our themed trees on display in our store.

Buy Local

There's more than just decorations too. They have plenty of local favorites from the Syracuse Salt Company, Chocolate Pizza Company, and Maple treats from Lyndaker’s. All would make a perfect gift for that hard to buy for person on your Christmas list.

Chuck Hafner's Farm Market is located at 7265 Buckley Road in North Syracuse. It's open 7 days a week and you can check them out on Facebook or at ChuckHafner.com/Christmas-boutique.

