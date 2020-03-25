Video Of Covid-19’s Effect On Your Lungs

This week, George Washington University Hospital released a “virtual reality” flythrough of COVID-19-infected lungs in hopes that the visuals will startle viewers into keeping themselves and others safe.

Seeing the difference between a health set of lungs and an infected set of lungs really hits home how devastating the coronavirus can be.

According to the article in Venture Beat, the video was made by thoracic surgical chief Dr. Keith Mortman and Surgical Theater, makers of VR imaging software that creates medical-grade 3D visualizations. The results are amazing.

Here's an additional video of Dr. Keith Mortman talking about the damage Covid-19 does to a person's lungs.