Veterans Can Learn To Golf Through The VA
If you served our country in the military and you've ever wanted to learn to golf, there is an opportunity for you through the VA.
It's a program called PGA H.O.P.E. (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere). According to WKBW, it's a 6 week program that helps our veterans not only learn to play golf, but also gives them the camaraderie that many of them miss when they get back home.
"It's an outlet to get out there with the guys again and get the camaraderie you had in the military," --Scott Smalter, a Navy veteran.
They've been offering the program since 2013. But, this is the first year that the program has offered winter lessons from PGA Pros, and unfortunately their course is full this season. If you're interested in the summer PGA Hope Program, call Patrick McGowan at 862-7376 for more info.