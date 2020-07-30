Vernon Downs Cancels Moe. Miracle Mile Concert Event

A very popular band in the Central New York area and across the world will not be playing at Vernon Downs this weekend.

The band Moe. which originated in Buffalo planned the 'Miracle Mile Concert Event' to take place at the Racino in Vernon. The idea behind the concert was a drive-thru style show where fans would remain in their vehicles in order to enjoy the music.

The band announced on their Facebook page that the venue decided to no longer host their event, likely due to COVID-19 and social distancing concerns. The band did say that due to the short notice, they are not able to change venues and will have to cancel the shows entirely. The band did say that fans will receive a full refund through Ticketmaster.

On the band website, a list of FAQs was given and one of the first ones listed was, "What safety precautions are being taken?" The answer given? "All CDC and State of New York guidelines, including travel restrictions from certain states, will be followed, and we are working closely with Oneida County to ensure this event meets or exceeds all recommended standards."

That band expressed their sadness in the Facebook post saying,

We are heartbroken and cannot convey how saddened we are for the inconveniences this has caused our fans. We wish for nothing more than to play live for you.

Moe. members are offering an alternative to the Miracle Mile Event, which had grown so much in popularity they had added the second night. Even thought they are not able to play live, they will be performing via webcast. The band talked about the fact they had been rehearsing at a church-turned-recording studio and they will do the webcast from there.

If you are interested in watching and hearing the magic of Moe. you can get your online tickets and more information at https://tourgigs.com/shows. Both webcasts begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night. Those who love this band will definitely be watching and if you've never heard them before, you should be watching too.