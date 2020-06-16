Utica Zoo Set to Reopen with First Two Days for Members Only

The Utica Zoo is set to reopen its gates to the public after a long shutdown due to coronavirus, with the first two days set aside for their zoo members.

The Zoo has been closed to the public since March, when Governor Cuomo issued an executive order closing most non-essential businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19. During that time, the zoo offered an online kid's academy and an entertaining look behind the scenes as keepers cared for the animals.

As the Mohawk Valley begins to reopen, the Zoo plans to open to visitors as part of Phase 4, which is set to begin on June 26th.

Andria Heath, the Zoo's Executive Director says they'll open the Zoo to members only on June 26th and 27th, and then to the general public on the 28th.

Heath says "there will be limitations and restrictions" and the zoo will operate at just 33% capacity, limiting attendance to approximately 500 visitors to the zoo each day. "We are so excited to open," Andria Heath adds.

If you'd like to purchase a zoo membership, you can visit the uticazoo.org/membership. A Zoo membership entitles you to free entry to the zoo anytime. You can alos make donations to the zoo via uticazoo.org/donate.

The Utica Zoo has been part of the city's landscape for over 100 years, as part of Roscoe-Conkling Park. The Zoo has grown from its small beginnings with three fallow deer in 1914, to its present collection of 99 species of animals.