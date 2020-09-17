Utica Woman Carves 100s of Pumpkins for Massive Halloween Display

At one house on Sherman Drive in Utica, they take their Halloween decorating seriously, to the delight of neighbors and visitors - and they've been doing it for 15 years.

Kat Courto lives at 714 Sherman Drive, Utica, near St. Basil's church. Let's just say she really gets into Halloween decorating. Her front yard, even the walls of her home, are adorned with hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins. The feature characters from Harry Potter, the Avengers, Alien, Predator...you name it, they're probably on a pumpkin.

Credit: Virginia Franco

Credit: Virginia Franco

Maura even shares a video tour of her yard, with all the new pumpkins for 2020:

If you'd like to check out the display, you'll definitely want to head down after dark, when the pumpkins are lit up, along with other Halloween decorations like giant insects. There's no question this labor of love will put a smile on the face of anyone who loves Halloween - and even the folks who don't.