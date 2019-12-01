The major winter storm hitting central New York has Utica under a snow emergency.

The Snow Emergency will be in effect beginning at 10pm Sunday. You're being asked to avoid non-essential travel and removed cars from the road. There will be no overnight parking to give plows room to clear the streets.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente issued a travel advisory. "The travel advisory will remain in effect until conditions improve," Picente shared on Facebook.

The village of Yorkville and Cooperstown are also under snow emergencies. There are parking restrictions in Richfield Springs.

The National Weather Service is predicting up 12 to 16 inches of snow in central New York, with up to 20 inches possible in some areas. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until Monday night.

Schools started cancelling Monday classes Sunday afternoon as the storm moved into the area.

Keep Up-To-Date

Take us everywhere you go with our new App. Listen live with all of your favorite shows with fewer commercials. The new app lets you call, message or tweet at us anytime or send us photos and videos. The app also gives you the ability to receive notifications about breaking news, weather alerts, traffic advisories and school closings happening in and around Central New York.

Enter your number to get our mobile branded app

Winter Weather Preparation: