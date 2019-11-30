Major Winter Storm Could Dump Up to 18 Inches of Snow in CNY

The storm hitting central New York to end the Thanksgiving weekend and kick off the work week is getting stronger. The Winter Storm Watch is now a Winter Storm Warning from Sunday morning through Monday night for Oneida, Madison and Chenango counties.

The National Weather Service says snow will begin Sunday morning and continue throughout the day, mixing with sleet at times during the afternoon.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

There will be two periods of heavy snow, the first Sunday afternoon, then another round will occur later Sunday night into Monday. Snowfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are expected at times.

Total snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches, with locally up to 20 inches expected. A light glaze of ice is also possible.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Keep Up-To-Date

Take us everywhere you go with our new App. Listen live with all of your favorite shows with fewer commercials. The new app lets you call, message or tweet at us anytime or send us photos and videos. The app also gives you the ability to receive notifications about breaking news, weather alerts, traffic advisories and school closings happening in and around Central New York.

Enter your number to get our mobile branded app

Winter Weather Preparation: