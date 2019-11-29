State Police Investigating Rome Road Rage Incident

State Police are looking into a road rage incident that occurred on State Route 49 in the City of Rome.

According to police, the complainant reported a vehicle attempted to run her off the road for no apparent reason and began throwing items out the window.

Authorities say, the complainant also reports the vehicle stopped on the Griffiss exit ramp, exited his vehicle and threw what is believed to be an ax at the driver’s side window.

Troopers are attempting to identify the vehicle and its driver. The driver is described as a white heavyset man with a bushy mustache and dark hair.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact State Police at 315-366-6000.

The suspect vehicle can be seen in the photo above.