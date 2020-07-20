Utica, Rome Taco Bell Locations Losing Menu Items

Stories have been circulating around the media about Taco Bell locations, including the ones in the Utica/Rome area, revising the menu to eliminate some items and to add new ones.

The changes are coming as the company has shifted priorities to digital and drive-thru orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A list was released previously, and Twitter users were upset about one particular item that there had removal speculation. The Quesarito: a quesadilla turned into a beefy burrito.

Taco Bell released a statement confirming that changes to the menu are coming and that some of the rumors were true, although what was portrayed in other stories did not get everything quite right.

The following items will be removed from the menu:

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

7-Layer Burrito

Nachos Supreme

Beefy Fritos Burrito

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers

Chips and Dips

Mini Skillet Bowl (from the breakfast menu.)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There is some good news!

Taco Bell confirmed that Quesaritos will be removed from restaurant menus but the item will still be available via ordering online and inside the app. They also will be adding beef burritos as a new, permanent addition to the Cravings Value Menu.

Taco Bell is also going to be adding a $5 Grande Nacho Box. It's a layer of tortilla chips, a double serving of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream. The box, which comes complete with a medium drink, is returning for a limited time and is available for pick-up, delivery, and inside the app.

"Beginning August 13, we will be simplifying our menu. This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants. We want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members, while simultaneously opening up opportunities for even more innovation," the company wrote in a press release.

The changes will go into effect at the following locations in the Utica/Rome area: