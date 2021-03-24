Students in the Utica and Rome areas of New York now have the opportunity to get to know a real scientist and get the answers to their questions straight from the source.

Over 5,900 scientists are ready to chat with your kids, classrooms, groups, or families across Central New York. The best part, it's all through Zoom and free. The mission of Skype a Scientist is to make science accessible and fun through personal connections with scientists. You can watch their previous sessions on YouTube.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at a few upcoming sessions to take advantage of:

1) Listen Up! : Marine mammal acoustics and anthropogenic noise in the ocean with Brijonnay Madrigal

This session will be held on March 24th, 1PM. You can watch this session online for free.

Brijonnay Madrigal is a PhD student in the Marine Mammal Research Program at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. She uses a technique called passive acoustic monitoring, the use of stationary hydrophones, to understand the acoustic behavior of toothed whales. "

2) Grouping Galaxies in a Box with Keshawn Ivory

This session will be held on March 31st, 1PM. You can watch this session online here.

KeShawn Ivory is an astronomy graduate student in the Fisk-Vanderbilt Bridge Program in Nashville, TN. He works on galaxy clusters, dark matter, and large scale structure in the universe.

3) Drawing Plant Stories: Environmental Science and History Through Comics with Liz Anna Kozik

This session will be held on April 7th, 1PM. You can watch this session online here.

Liz Anna Kozik is a comic artist and science communicator who uses drawing to tell stories about people, plants, and the environment we share.

Learn more online on their website here.