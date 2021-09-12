Utica Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night on the 700 block of Noyes Street.

Utica Police officials say units were dispatched to the residence and upon arrival discovered four men all suffering gunshot wounds to various parts of their body. Police say the seriousness of each of their injuries varied and all of them were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for emergent treatment.

As of 9:22AM Sunday police have not released any of the names of the victims and do not intend to right away. Police did say the males ranged in age from 23 to 39 years of age. Police officials did provide specific updates on the injuries and the condition of the four victims. Police say,

One individual was struck in both legs, his injuries are not considered life threatening.

One individual was struck in the abdomen, his injuries are not considered life threatening.

One individual was struck in the chest, he is in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

One individual was struck in the head and is in critical condition with an unknown prognosis.

The crime scene is still being held for daylight canvassing and a search for evidence and the investigation is still very active. It is being handled by the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit and the main thing police say they're looking into right now is the relationship amongst all the parties involved.

Police are urging anyone who may have information to please contact them at 315-223-3556 or by going online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com. You can also submit the anonymous tip by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

