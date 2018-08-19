UPDATED 1:54- Utica Police have identified the victim of Sunday night's homicide on the 700 block of Elizabeth Street.

Police say 17-year old Stefan Medina, who had been shot, was found at around 8:30 last night. Medina was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Utica Police at 315-223-3510 or 315-360-6976.

This is the City's seventh homicide of the year.

