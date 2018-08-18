Arm-Wrestling Competition a ‘Must-See’ Event at Guy’s Expo
The Guy's Expo, presented by Lincoln Davies, set for Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the Adirondack Bank Center Auditorium features a lot of interesting activities, but the arm-wrestling competition is a can't-miss deal.
The combatants are in it for pride and prizes, while fans love seeing the mano-a-mano spectacles of strength, pitting one individual against another in a battle of wills and power. The 2018 arm-wrestling event figures to be bigger and better than ever. More competitors, more divisions, and more prizes. Here are the main divisions:
MEN'S PRO DIVISION
*0-171 pounds, lefties
*172-209 pounds, lefties
*209+ pounds, lefties
*0-171 pounds, righties
*172-209 pounds, righties
*209+ pounds, righties
WOMEN'S PRO DIVISION
*0-154 pounds, lefties
*154+ pounds, lefties
*0-154 pounds, righties
*154+ pounds, righties
MEN'S AMATEUR DIVISION
*0-171 pounds, lefties
*172-209 pounds, lefties
*209+ pounds, lefties
*0-171 pounds, righties
*172-209 pounds, righties
*209+ pounds, righties
WOMEN'S AMATEUR DIVISION
*Open weight class
MEN'S MASTERS DIVISION
*Open weight class for both lefties and righties who are 49+
MEN'S & WOMEN'S NOVICE DIVISIONS
*All "Walk-ins" (ages 18+) are welcome and will be matched with closest-weight competitors.
Trophies will be awarded in some divisions for first and second place finishes, with third-place finishers earning medals.
Weigh-ins for competitors will occur at the Aud at 10:00 AM on September 22, the day of the Men's Expo.
Swifty's Restaurant & Pub will hold "flash trials" on September 21st.